Shruti Haasan finds company in the form of pet cat Clara during her workout and it is relatable; Watch VIDEO

Shruti Haasan has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she continues her workout session at home with her pet cat. Check it out.

Shruti Haasan has been making the most of her quarantine break spending quality time with her pet cat and has been sharing multiple cute moments with the latter on social media too. The actress has been under home quarantine just like all other people amidst the lockdown period that has been imposed across the country owing to the unprecedented situation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Laabam star is, however, frequently active on social media and keeping in touch with her fans.

In the midst of all this, Shruti has not forgotten to continue with her fitness regime at home which is evident from the latest video which she has posted on her Instagram handle. But the best part is that she is joined for this by none other than her furry friend Clara herself! As we can see in the video, the actress is seen going down the stairs only to be joined by her kitty who runs faster and reaches the destination before her. As stated by Shruti in her caption, “Clara and I love keeping fit together. She’s turning into a dog and super racer.” The actress has shared a few more instances of her banters with Clara on her Instagram handle.

Check out the video below:

Check out snapshots of her pet cat shared by Shruti Haasan below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be collaborating with Ravi Teja for the upcoming movie Krack which has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. She has also been roped in opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam which has been helmed by S.P. Jananathan. A few days back, the actress had appeared in a short movie titled Devi.

