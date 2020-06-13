Shruti Haasan flaunting her flawless skin in a new photo is sure to leave the fans swooning

Shruti Haasan's social media pictures always grab the attention of fans whenever they are being posted for reasons that are quite obvious. Meanwhile, check out a picture shared by the actress recently.

Shruti Haasan is among the many celebs who love to be active on social media and keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to their daily life with fans. The Southern beauty’s fame has now risen to further heights post her stint in the international action drama series titled Treadstone that was released last year. And as we all know, Shruti is also a talented singer apart from being an actress which makes her a total storehouse of talent.

In the midst of all this, the Krack actress has shared a selfie on her Instagram handle which is sure to leave many of her fans swooning over the same. Shruti is seen striking an intriguing pose in the selfie in which she is wearing a black floral cold-shoulder top. Needless to say, the actress is blessed with flawless skin and this picture is proof. She opts for a minimal makeup look and opts for nude lip colour while posing for the picture.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s latest picture below:

Shruti Haasan recently flew off to Hyderabad after being under quarantine in Mumbai for a long time. On the work front, the actress will be teaming up with Ravi Teja for the movie Krack that has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also features Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The action thriller’s music has been composed by S. Thaman. She will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam helmed by SP Jananathan.

