Shruti Haasan flaunts her chic style with oxblood lips in latest PHOTOS & the fans are going gaga over it

Shruti Haasan is surely making a style statement with her chic outfit. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are totally going gaga over the latest photos.

The sultry siren, Shruti Haasan shared some stunning pictures of herself in a chic avatar. The diva is surely making a style statement with her stylish outfit and oxblood lips. The actress shared the latest pictures on her Instagram account. Shruti Haasan looks every bit the diva she is in the pictures which are clicked by photographer Eshaan Girri. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts.

The fans and followers of the southern beauty are totally going gaga over the latest photos of the actress. On the work front, the gorgeous actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Krack. The film will feature the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The upcoming film Krack is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The makers of the Ravi Teja starrer unveiled the teaser of the film. Krack will feature the lead actor as a tough police officer.

Check out the photo

The fans and film audiences loved the teaser and also shared their thoughts about the teaser on their respective social media handles. The film is expected to have some high intensity action scenes. The much awaited action drama was slated for a release, but due to the COVID 19 lockdown all the film releases got postponed as the country went into a lockdown and all theatres were shut down. The fans and film audiences also loved the first look poster of the stunner Shruti Haasan.

