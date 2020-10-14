  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan flaunts her chic style with oxblood lips in latest PHOTOS & the fans are going gaga over it

Shruti Haasan is surely making a style statement with her chic outfit. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are totally going gaga over the latest photos.
Mumbai
Shruti Haasan flaunts her chic style with oxblood lipsShruti Haasan flaunts her chic style with oxblood lips in latest PHOTOS & the fans are going gaga over it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The sultry siren, Shruti Haasan shared some stunning pictures of herself in a chic avatar. The diva is surely making a style statement with her stylish outfit and oxblood lips. The actress shared the latest pictures on her Instagram account. Shruti Haasan looks every bit the diva she is in the pictures which are clicked by photographer Eshaan Girri. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts.

The fans and followers of the southern beauty are totally going gaga over the latest photos of the actress. On the work front, the gorgeous actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Krack. The film will feature the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The upcoming film Krack is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The makers of the Ravi Teja starrer unveiled the teaser of the film. Krack will feature the lead actor as a tough police officer.

Check out the photo

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anyone who knows me well knows how obsessed I am with @nakedwolfe and these are just pure #yesplease @eshaangirri

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) on

The fans and film audiences loved the teaser and also shared their thoughts about the teaser on their respective social media handles. The film is expected to have some high intensity action scenes. The much awaited action drama was slated for a release, but due to the COVID 19 lockdown all the film releases got postponed as the country went into a lockdown and all theatres were shut down. The fans and film audiences also loved the first look poster of the stunner Shruti Haasan.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan in an all black avatar & funky jewellery is a sight to behold; Take a look)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shruti Haasan's Instagram

You may like these
Shruti Haasan in an all black avatar & funky jewellery is a sight to behold; Take a look
Shruti Haasan says her film Gabbar Singh with Pawan Kalyan was a game changer
Shruti Haasan gives major boss lady vibes as she suits up in black; Watch VIDEO
Shruti Haasan flaunts her work mode style in the latest PHOTO & her fans are impressed
Shruti Haasan's white pantsuit is all about business in the front and PARTY at the back: Yay or Nay?
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan makes heads turn in her chic all white outfit

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement