Shruti Haasan flaunts her frizzy hair day in THIS latest cute selfie; Take a look

Shruti Haasan is enjoying her time by clicking selfies and flaunting no-makeup look while heading to shoot.

Shruti Haasan has been juggling between Hyderabad and Chennai for the shooting of her upcoming films. The stunner recently moved to Chennai for the shooting of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Laabam, and clearly, she is enjoying work and travel at a time. Shruti, who is super active on social media recently shared a cute selfie of herself as she flaunted her frizzy hair day. Captioning the image, Shruti wrote, "frizzy hair..don't care." One can see, the actress is enjoying her time by clicking selfies and flaunting no-makeup look while heading to shoot.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently in Hyderabad for Ravi Teja starrer Krack shoot. The upcoming Telugu film Krack is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan is among the other celebs who has resumed shooting of her upcoming film amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, as she resumed the shoot amidst COVID 19, Shruti Haasan shared her experience on being back on sets. "It definitely is a weird experience! very surreal. At first, I shot for a short film after being alone for almost six months and all I could think about was how weird it was to be back on set," she told PTI.

Meanwhile, check out her selfie below:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan opts for best travel comfy look as she heads to Chennai for Laabam shoot

Shruti will also be seen in Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab. However, the actress is yet to shoot for her part in the film. The film is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×