Shruti Haasan flaunts her work mode style in the latest PHOTO & her fans are impressed

The actress is seen happily posing for the photo as she gets back to work after the COVID 19 lockdown. Check out the post.
The gorgeous diva Shruti Haasan shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram account. The latest photo of the diva features her in a sleek look. The southern actress is seen donning a multi coloured t-shirt and blue coloured jeans, along with a mask. The actress is seen happily posing for the photo as she gets back to work after the COVID 19 lockdown. The news reports on the stunner adds that she has been spending quality time at home. During the COVID 19 lockdown, the actress shared a lot of candid videos and pictures of her daily life.

The sultry siren Shruti Haasan also shared a lot of videos of her cooking some delicious recipes. The news reports on the southern actress state that she will be seen in the upcoming film called Krack. This film will feature the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The film Krack is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The film was supposed to release but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The film will see Ravi Teja in the role of a tough police officer. The news reports further add that the gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan will also feature in the much awaited film called Vakeel Saab. 

This film will see actor Pawan Kalyan as the lead. The upcoming film Vakeel Saab happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films of the southern film industry. The film with the Power Star in the lead is a remake of the Bollywood blockbuster called Pink. Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role which was originally played by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

Credits :instagram

