Shruti Haasan gets a new tattoo in Tamil for Lord Shiva; Do you know what it means?

Shruti Haasan is one of the boldest actresses in the South film industry. She is known upfront about everything and anything, be it about plastic surgery, relationship or mental health. The actress has now got a new tattoo and it reflects her devotion and spirituality. She tattooed Lord Shiva's Murugan Vel on her hand.

Shruti Haasan, who is super active on social media, took to Instagram and shared that she has got a new tattoo. The actress shared a pic of her tattoo, which is Lord Shiva's Murugan Vel with her name 'Shruti' written in Tamil. This new tattoo is special to her as it reflects her religious beliefs and self-love.

Speaking about the new tattoo, Shruti said, “I have always been spiritually inclined. Lord Murugan’s Vel has a special place in my heart, and I wanted to showcase my devotion through this tattoo." With this, the actress showcased her religious side to the fans and they are loving the new addition to her tattoos.



Shruti Haasan has previously gotten inked with a rose on her wrist and a musical note (G-Clef) symbol behind her ear. Each of her tattoos holds a special meaning, and she has always been vocal about her love for body art.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan has been quite busy in Telugu cinema. She was seen last in two of the biggest Telugu blockbusters; Veera Simha Reddy and Walter Veeraya, where she shared the screen with superstars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi respectively. She will be seen next in Prashant Neel’s Saalar opposite Prabhas and she has already completed shooting for her portions for the film. Shruthi Haasan will also be seen in the English language film titled The Eye.