Shruti Haasan gets groovy in her latest post & the fans are simply impressed; Take a look

Shruti Haasan shared a video post on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen getting groovy, but towards the end there is a twist.

The gorgeous diva Shruti Haasan shared an interesting post on her social media handle. The southern actress shared a video post on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen getting groovy, but towards the end there is a twist. The post shared by the beautiful actress Shruti Haasan reads, "Sanitise or stay away." The Instagram post shared by Shruti Haasan will leave you in splits. The hilarious reels video shared by the actress has left the fans very impressed.

The sudden twist to the tale surely will tickle your funny bones. On the work front, the sultry siren will be seen in the upcoming film called Krack. The makers of the Ravi Teja starrer recently announced that the much awaited drama will be releasing on Sankrathi 2021. The film with Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead was slated for a release earlier on. But due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the makers of Krack had to postpone the film's release.

Check out the post

The first look of the high anticipated film was unveiled by the makers some time back. As per news reports, the lead actor Ravi Teja essays the role of a tough cop in the upcoming action drama. The teaser of the film was also released which sees the lead actor Ravi Teja in an action packed avatar. Shruti Haasan's first look poster was also unveiled by the makers and it looks fantastic.

