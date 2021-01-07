Shruti Haasan gives cues to ace quirky sports outfit as she poses for shutterbugs at the airport; See photos

In the photos taken at the airport, Shruti Haasan was seen in a graphic printed tee and paired it with yoga pants.

South star Shruti Haasan has set the expectations high for her upcoming Tollywood movie Krack with Ravi Teja with all the promotions about it. She is being papped at the airports more often than ever as she is taking part in promotional events for the film. Today, she got spotted at the airport where she was seen in a graphic printed tee and a pair of black yoga pants. She completed the over all outfit by wearing a pair of sporty shoes.

Take a look at the photos right here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Krack with Ravi Teja. The film is all set to be released in a couple of days on January 9. Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja are currently busy with the promotional activities for the film. The Gopichand Malineni directorial marks Shruti Haasan’s reentry to the Tollywood film industry. Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in key roles.

She will also be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam. Vijay Sethupathi’s first look poster from the film was released a couple of months back and it received massive attention from movie buffs. The SP Jaganathan directorial has Kalaiyarasan, Sai Dhansika, Harish Uthaman, Sathish, Danie, and Jagapathi Babu in other key roles. Ramji will be cranking the camera while D Imman has composed music for the social drama and Anthony as the editor.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

