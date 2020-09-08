Shruti Haasan gives fans an insight into her work and life with THESE reels; Take a look

The actress shared some fun insights into her work and life via reels on her Instagram account. The videos see how Shruti Haasan likes to make music and also spoke about her music making process.

The stunner Shruti Haasan enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The gorgeous diva always makes sure to update her fans and followers of her work and shares candid photos and videos from her daily life. The actress shared some fun insights into her work and life via reels on her Instagram account. The videos see how Shruti Haasan likes to make music and also gave a glimpse of her musical equipment. The actress spoke about her music making process which was a thorough delight to her fans and followers.

The beautiful actress also took to reels to express her gratitude towards her fans and music lovers who gave her song Edge a thundering response. The actress said that it has been a month since the song was released and the fans have been showering a lot of love on the song. The actress also shared a reels video wherein she says that she's on her way to work, and will be singing a song. The actress was seen wearing a mask and looked very excited to record her song.

Check out the posts

The other video sees Shruti Haasan singing a song on her piano and the melody sung by the actress is just soulful and left the fans feeling mesmerized. The fans and followers of the actress Shruti Haasan are also looking forward to her films Krack alongside Ravi Teja and Laabam along with Vijay Sethupathi.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan indulges in some midnight makeup experiments and the result turns out to be amazing; See PHOTOS)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×