  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan gives fans an insight into her work and life with THESE reels; Take a look

The actress shared some fun insights into her work and life via reels on her Instagram account. The videos see how Shruti Haasan likes to make music and also spoke about her music making process.
17726 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan,SouthShruti Haasan gives fans an insight into her work and life with THESE reels; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The stunner Shruti Haasan enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The gorgeous diva always makes sure to update her fans and followers of her work and shares candid photos and videos from her daily life. The actress shared some fun insights into her work and life via reels on her Instagram account. The videos see how Shruti Haasan likes to make music and also gave a glimpse of her musical equipment. The actress spoke about her music making process which was a thorough delight to her fans and followers. 

The beautiful actress also took to reels to express her gratitude towards her fans and music lovers who gave her song Edge a thundering response. The actress said that it has been a month since the song was released and the fans have been showering a lot of love on the song. The actress also shared a reels video wherein she says that she's on her way to work, and will be singing a song. The actress was seen wearing a mask and looked very excited to record her song. 

Check out the posts

The other video sees Shruti Haasan singing a song on her piano and the melody sung by the actress is just soulful and left the fans feeling mesmerized. The fans and followers of the actress Shruti Haasan are also looking forward to her films Krack alongside Ravi Teja and Laabam along with Vijay Sethupathi.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan indulges in some midnight makeup experiments and the result turns out to be amazing; See PHOTOS)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement