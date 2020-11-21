  1. Home
Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her current favourite place as she dons a black outfit; See PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan is currently busy shooting for Laabam and Krack. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.
13295 reads Mumbai
It won’t be wrong to call Shruti Haasan one of the busiest actresses down in the South in current times. That is because she has been quite busy for the past few days while shooting for her upcoming projects. In the midst of all this, the actress never fails to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life through social media. For the unversed, she has been shooting for not one but two films.

A few hours back, the actress has shared a new post on Instagram. Shruti gives a glimpse of her new favourite place that happens to be a small corner with a plush sofa and beautiful porcelain pots kept in the background. What also leaves the fans mesmerized is her latest look. The Krack star is wearing an all-black outfit as she poses for the pictures. As usual, she leaves her hair open and opts for minimal makeup in the same.

Check out her latest Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (shrutzhaasan)

As has been mentioned above, Shruti Haasan is currently shooting for two projects, Laabam and Krack. That is the reason why she has been juggling between Hyderabad and Chennai for the past few days. She has been shooting for Laabam in Chennai. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi and has been helmed by SP Jananathan. Meanwhile, the actress has also been shooting for Krack in Hyderabad. It co-stars Ravi Teja and is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.  

Also Read: Shruti Haasan says she has right to prioritize her safety if protocols are not followed amidst COVID 19

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

