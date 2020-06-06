Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'isolation diaries' in a new video amidst lockdown

Shruti Haasan is one talented soul and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, take a look at one of the new videos shared by the Laabam actress on social media.

Shruti Haasan makes sure that she treats her fans with some interesting social media posts from time to time. The actress who is under home quarantine while being away from her family has been quite active on social media of late and is regularly interacting with fans and loved ones on her personal handle. The stunning diva has been indulging in every possible stuff to make her quarantine productive and creative the glimpses of which she shares on public platforms too.

In the midst of all this, Shruti Haasan has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she tries to give us a glimpse of her ‘isolation diaries.’ The video includes everything right from the tantrums of her pet cat Clara to her hilarious expressions during AMA sessions, cooking food, singing songs, playing the piano and what not! Talking about the same, the actress writes, “Isolation diaries - another random video log no one asked for.”

Check out Shruti Haasan’s video below:

On the professional front, the actress added another feather to her cap last year when she made her debut in an International action drama series titled Treadstone. Shruti will now be collaborating with Ravi Teja for the movie Krack. The action thriller has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. Next, the actress will feature alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam helmed by SP Jananathan. A few days back, Shruti was seen playing a pivotal role in a short film titled Devi.

