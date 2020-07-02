Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'shoot day' as she resumes work amidst lockdown; See PHOTO

Just like many other actors, Shruti Haasan has also resumed her pending shoots and other stuff. She has now shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle too.

Shruti Haasan makes sure to update her fans with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life by posting about the same on social media. The stunning diva who has showcased her acting prowess not only on the national level but also international level enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She also keeps on sharing interesting stuff on her personal handles from time to time thereby grabbing attention. Meanwhile, Shruti has shared something on Instagram once again.

Many actors have resumed shooting after the government authorities decided to grant relaxations on the same. Shruti Haasan is also among them and as we speak of this, the actress has given a glimpse of her busy shoot day on her Instagram handle which is worth a glimpse. Shruti is seen admiring herself in front of the mirror as can be seen in the picture. The actress is wearing a red floral kimono and her makeup game is on point as usual.

On the work front, the actress added another feather to her cap last year when she appeared in the international drama series titled Treadstone. She also featured in a short film titled Devi that was released some time back. Shruti is currently awaiting the release of Krack in which she has been paired up opposite Ravi Teja. The action-thriller has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. She will then team up with Vijay Sethupathi for SP Jananathan’s Laabam.

