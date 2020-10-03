Shruti Haasan gives major boss lady vibes as she suits up in black; Watch VIDEO

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user who often treats her followers with new posts. Meanwhile, check out her latest boomerang video.

Shruti Haasan never fails to impress her followers whenever she shares something on social media. Right from sharing glimpses of the BTS pictures to the videos of her pet cat playing round, the diva does it all and keeps her fans occupied by entertaining them this way. Shruti, on the professional front, has already made a name for herself in the South film industry and has miles to go further. She has also showcased her acting prowess in Bollywood movies.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the Laabam actress has shared a boomerang video on Instagram that is worth a glimpse. She decks up in an all-black suit and is seen in a pretty jolly mood in the same. As usual, Shruti’s makeup up game is on point as she opts for a dewy look with a light maroon lip colour. She leaves her hair open and steals our hearts again with her killer expression. What are your thoughts about the stunning diva’s latest look?

Well, check out the video first below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Ravi Teja in the action drama titled Krack. The much-awaited movie has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. Other than that, the actress will also feature in Laabam co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. It has been helmed by SP Jananathan. Earlier in 2019, Shruti added another feather to her cap as she featured in the international drama series titled Treadstone, thereby winning the hearts of the audience with her spectacular performance.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan flaunts her work mode style in the latest PHOTO & her fans are impressed

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

Share your comment ×