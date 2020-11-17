Shruti Haasan gives a quirky expression as she poses with her back facing the camera; See PHOTO

Shruti Haasan recently jetted off to Chennai for the shooting schedule of the movie Laabam. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Shruti Haasan is on cloud nine as she has recently jetted off to Chennai to continue with the shoot of her upcoming movie Laabam. The stunning diva shared a picture of herself on Instagram a day back in which she was seen donning a PPE kit while on her way. Shruti’s post gave rise to speculations among fans about her possible destination. The actress is, anyway, frequently active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life.

While we speak of this, the Krack star has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle. She strikes a rather quirky pose with her back facing the camera. Shruti often shares similar pictures on social media in which she shows off her goofy self. Talking about the current one, the actress is wearing a loose black jacket teamed up with a pair of matching joggers. She also adds a caption along with the post that reads, “tamizh pride.”

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Shruti Haasan will next feature in Laabam alongside Vijay Sethupathi. SP Jananathan has helmed the much-anticipated movie. Apart from that, she will also star alongside Ravi Teja in the Telugu drama Krack that has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan last appeared in the movie Yaara co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma, Amit Sadh, Ankur Vikal, and Kenny Basumatary in the lead roles.

Which movie of Shruti Haasan are you eagerly waiting for? Drop your comments below.

