Shruti Haasan gives a sassy reply to a fan who asks her about marriage plans

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actors in the film industry. Shruti enjoys a huge fan base of over millions of followers on Instagram and often interacts with fans with Q/A sessions and Live sessions. In the latest interaction with fans on Instagram in Ask Me Anything, Shruti gave out a sassy answer to marriage question and it is currently trending on the internet.

A fan in the interaction session asked Shruti when is she getting married. And her reply was on point and sassy as a boss lady. The actress made it clear that in the midst of global issues, there are bigger things to worry about than her marital status. Shruti said, “I don’t think I’m going to get married, to be completely honest. And I think it’s time we move on from this. It’s 2021, there’s way more pressing issues in the world, more burning questions. So, peace out.”

Shruti is currently dating doodle artist and rapper Santanu Hazarika. They both have been living together in Mumbai and also never shy away to flaunt their love for each other with PDA filled photos and videos on social media.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is currently busy shooting for pan Indian film Salaar, co-starring Prabhas. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and she is also awaiting the release of an upcoming Tamil political thriller titled Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi. The film has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, a new release date is excepted to be announced soon.