Shruti Haasan gives a sexy twist to faux leather black bustier top; Wears it over a bodycon dress; Yay or Nay?

Trust Shruti Haasan to pull off a bold look with utmost ease and confidence, each time she steps out. The Salaar actress once again drops some stunning photos and we are obsessed with the look. Known for making a strong style statement with their sartorial picks, Shruti, this time, gives a sexy twist to a faux leather black bustier top.

Shruti wore her favourite black over a bodycon dress. She capped her look with lots of blush, eyeshadow and hair left open in soft curls. For the unversed, the Krack actress is obsessed with black and has been owning the tag of 'goth papa' like a boss ever since her debut film Luck in 2009.

Take a look at Shruti's latest photos below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has an interesting line-up of films. The upcoming films include Salaar opposite Prabhas, Chiru 154 opposite superstar Chiranjeevi and NBK 107 with Balakrishna. She recently wrapped an important schedule in Turkey with Balakrishna for their upcoming film NBK107. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to release in theatres on Sankranthi. Tentatively called Mega 154, the film also stars mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a lengthy role.

Also Read| Shruti Haasan looks smoking hot in black latex jumpsuit as she flaunts her dance moves; WATCH