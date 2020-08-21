Shruti Haasan gives us a glimpse of her music making process and its all things fun

The diva shared a reels video on her Instagram account, wherein, she tells her fans how she goes about making her music and recording her songs.

The fans and followers of the actress cum singer are delighted to see the latest post shared by Shruti. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming films Krack and Laabam. The much-awaited film Krack will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The cop drama will feature Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The first look poster of the Gopichand Malineni directorial was unveiled some time back. The film was slated for a release but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the nation went into a lockdown and the theatres were all shut down. Not, just that, even all the filming and production work was suspended.

Apart from Krack, Shruti Haasan will star in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Laabam which is helmed by director S. P. Jananathan. This film is backed by the Super Deluxe actor. Shruti Haasan reportedly has also crooned a song for the highly anticipated drama.

