Shruti Haasan is a glamorous mess as she gives a glimpse of her epic hairdo fail; See post

Shruti Haasan has been one of the most talked about actresses in the South and she has proved her mettle time and again on the silver screen. The diva has not just won a million hearts with her stunning looks and impeccable acting prowess, but her panache also makes the fans skip a heartbeat. In fact, Shruti has also proved to be a social media star and each of her social media posts are also a thing among the fans.

Keeping her fans intrigued, Shruti is once again making the headlines as she shared pics from her latest photoshoot wherein she appears to be a glamorous mess. In the pics, the Putham Pudhu Kaalai actress was seen dressed in a black and golden shimmery dress and had completed her look with a silver necklace. Shruti was also sporting a messy look as she was seen struggling with her hairdo which appeared to be an epic fail. The actress captioned the image as, “Clearly I’m getting the whole “glam” thing right #epicfail #toomuchhairdontcare”.

Meanwhile, the actress recently grabbed the attention as she had opened up on her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s divorce and revealed that she was excited about their separation. “I do not think two people who are not getting along, should get along for some reason. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together,” she explained. Shruti also asserted that Kamal and Sarika’s divorce didn’t change anything in the family and that her parents have continued to be ‘wonderful’.

