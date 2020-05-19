Shruti Haasan is gleefully enjoying her 'midnight snack' and it is just too adorable; Take a look

Shruti Haasan has shared an adorable post on her Instagram story where she is gleefully enjoying her midnight snack. Check it out.

The southern beauty Shruti Haasan has shared an adorable post on her Instagram story where she is gleefully enjoying her midnight snack. The actress who will be seen next in the southern drama Krack looks happy as she enjoys a meal at midnight. Shruti Haasan has been sharing candid pictures and videos of her daily activities during the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been cooking dome delicious food at home and sharing recipes on her Instagram account. The actress recently shared some quirky pictures of herself on her Instagram account where she is giving fun expressions.

The fans and followers of the southern beauty are delighted as Shruti Haasan has been sharing some fun pictures and videos on her social media account. The actress cum singer Shruti Haasan recently shared an adorable video of herself with a pet cat Clara. Shruti Haasan wrote in her Instagram post that her pet cat has been an absolute best friend during the Coronavirus lockdown and called herself a crazy cat lady. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the gorgeous diva on the big screen once the Coronavirus lockdown is over. The actress will be seen in the Ravi Teja starrer.

The film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Krack will see Ravi Teja in a tough cop's role. The first look of the film has generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans. The teaser of the film has got a thundering response from the audience members. The first look of the stunning diva Shruti Haasan looks very promising and the fans are waiting for the film to be released.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan calls her pet Clara 'absolute best friend' amid lockdown; Says 'I'm a proud crazy cat lady')

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×