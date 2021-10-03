Shruti Haasan goes furniture shopping with BF Santanu Hazarika; Flaunts her toned midriff in a mirror selfie

From shopping for groceries with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika to enjoying dinner dates, Shruti Haasan has been grabbing attention on a personal front. Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are inseparable. Sharing another update about her life, Shruti posted a photo with her BF as they enjoying furniture shopping for their home.

One can see, Shruti is sporting an all-black look and is flaunting her toned midriff in a mirror selfie with Santanu. Captioning the photos, the Vakeel saab actress wrote, "You know you’re in your 30s when you enjoy spending your Sunday buying home things." Santanu is a doodle artist and has been living with Shruti at her home in Mumbai.

Check out their latest photos below:

Going by their social media photos, Shruti and her partner are too much in love and have been setting couple goals. Though they have not confirmed their relationship officially, Shruti and Santanu are turning heads with cosy photos.

On the professional front, after Ravi Teja starrer Krack and Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan has geared up for Prabhas starrer Salaar. The film is helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.