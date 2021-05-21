Shruti Haasan is a GOTH princess in a floral crop top and spiked headband: Yay or Nay?

From enjoying Q&A with fans on Instagram to taking up crystal therapy, Shruti Haasan is sharing about everything on social media.

Shruti Haasan sure got that confidence to pull off any look with ease and confidence. Be it sporting joggers at the airport or pulling off a tomboyish look, when it comes to fashion, Shruti Haasan makes sure to turn enough heads. The Vakeel Saab actress recently shared a few photos of herself sporting a goth look and we are all hearts. One can see, Shruti Haasan proves to be a goth princess yet again in a floral crop top paired with black denim and a spiked headband. She captioned one of the photos as "But he that dares not grasp the thorn. Should never crave the rose." – Anne Bronte."

Amidst lockdown, Shruti Haasan is keeping herself occupied with various activities at home. From enjoying Q&A with fans on Instagram to taking up crystal therapy, Shruti Haasan is sharing about everything on social media. Recently, the Salaar actress also penned a long note as she recalled the best travel memories and stated that she will never take good health and travel experiences for granted.

The actress wrote, "The “I majorly miss the rest of the world “ photo dump - never again will I take travel good health or new experiences for granted ! Praying we heal from this sooner rather than later !! ALSO this is the time we have to have compassion and understanding with a global perspective - everyone is truly connected - #1 all of us getting vaccinated asap is what will help #2 such a good time to reflect on how human we are and how vulnerable we are the last thing we need is to be acting like the war mongering brats we’ve always behaved like - this is ours it is beautiful ! Let’s heal and let’s spread."

