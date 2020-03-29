Shruti Haasan gyrates the hula hoop ring around her waist like a pro amid Coronavirus lockdown; Watch VIDEO

Shruti Haasan has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she resorts to hula-hooping amid the Coronavirus lockdown period. Check out the video.

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular, talented and fit celebs of the Bollywood and South film industry. Her recent Instagram video proves that she is a fitness freak and loves to maintain herself. Numerous celebs have been sharing home workout videos on their respective social media handles amid the 21-day lockdown imposed across India to curb the situation of the Coronavirus outbreak that has hit our country. Shruti happens to be the latest celeb to do the same.

As shown in the video, the Krack actress is seen gyrating a colorful hula-hoop perfectly around her waist like a pro which is just amazing to watch! Clad in all-black athleisure, Shruti strikes some quirky expressions while looking the other way round that seem hilarious. But it’s equally stunning to watch the actress doing this impossible workout that will surely serve as a fitness inspiration for many people out there.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s latest video below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has some interesting projects coming up this year. She will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam which has been helmed by SP Jananathan. The much-awaited movie also features Jagapathi Babu, Kalaiyarasan and Harish Uthaman in pivotal roles. The actress has been roped in alongside Ravi Teja in another movie titled Krack. It also stars Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in significant roles. It is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2020, and marks the comeback of Shruti Haasan to the Telugu film industry after three years.

