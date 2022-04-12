Shruti Haasan is 'happy' with her post workout glow, looks beautiful in no makeup look; PIC

Shruti Haasan regularly makes headlines because of different aspects of her life. From work, to love life, to her fitness regime, the Salaar star loves to keep her fans posted about her daily routine. Today, the actress has shared a radiant picture from her workout session. She is glowing in this orange and black athleisure. This post-workout still was captioned, “Post work out happy face shinning Heart singing smelly girl”.

Yesterday, Shruti Haasan and her artist beau Santanu Hazarika got papped at the Mumbai airport as they were returning from Assam after attending a Bihu event. The lovebirds left the airport holding hands, as they twinned in black. While the Yevadu star donned a voguish maxi dress, the visual artist opted for a groovy ensemble in baggy joggers and an oversized t-shirt.

For the event in Assam with her boyfriend, Shruti Haasan went for a mesmerizing black traditional Silk Assamese sari. She paired it with a full sleeve blouse and statement jewelry. She posted some glimpses from the celebration on social media and fans went gaga over them.

Coming to her work, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the project further stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Salaar was to be out in cinema halls on 14 April but has been pushed for now.

She will also play the leading lady in Chiranjeevi headlined Mega154, which is being directed by KS Ravindra. Her lineup also includes Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni’s action entertainer, temporarily called NBK107.

