Shruti Haasan is a happy soul as her midnight workout session gets sorted; See PHOTO

Shruti Haasan has completed her workout session a few hours back. The actress has now shared a picture of herself on social media.

Shruti Haasan is currently enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest and her social media timeline is proof. The actress flew off to her hometown Hyderabad sometime back after being in Mumbai amidst the lockdown period imposed across the country. The Southern beauty has been frequently active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life from time to time. Undoubtedly, she also has a huge fan following all over the country.

As we speak of this, Shruti has shared a post on her Instagram handle which is sure to shell out major fitness motivation to numerous other people out there. The actress has shared a close-up selfie along with the post in which she has also added a caption that reads, “Midnight workout done.” She is seen clad in gym athleisure and flashes a beaming smile too while posing for the camera. Needless to say, Shruti looks quite elated in the picture.

On the professional front, she had added another feather to her cap last year when she was roped in for the international series titled Treadstone. Shruti will now be seen alongside Ravi Teja in Krack. The action-thriller has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. Apart from that, she will also feature alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam that has been helmed by SP Jananathan. A few days back, she also appeared in a short film titled Devi.

