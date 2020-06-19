  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan has rejected Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab for THIS reason?

According to media reports, the makers of Vakeel Saab have not made an official announcement about Shruti Haasan declining the project. But, news reports state that Shruti Haasan did not want to do a role which is not significant in the film.
8326 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan has rejected Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab for THIS reason?Shruti Haasan has rejected Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab for THIS reason?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The southern actress Shruti Haasan has reportedly declined the offer to star in the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of Vakeel Saab had reportedly offered Shruti Haasan a key role on the Pawan Kalyan starrer. The news reports also suggest that Shruti Haasan has reportedly rejected the southern drama as she did not wish to act in role which are not significant in nature. The news reports about Vakeel Saab stated that the south siren Shruti Haasan has demanded a massive sum as her remuneration for the Pawan Kalyan film.

According to media reports the makers have not made an official announcement about Shruti Haasan declining the project. The southern drama Vakeel Saab helmed by Venu Sriram will see Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The Venu Sriram directorial is a remake of Bollywood film Pink. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The first look poster of the Vakeel Saab was released some time back. The first look poster of Vakeel Saab, featured Pawan Kalyan in a never seen before look.

The fans and film audiences were very excited when news came to light that the Krack actress Shruti Haasan could be playing a key role in the film. But, now, with the latest news update, looks like the fans could be disappointed. Shruti Haasan will be playing the lead role in Ravi Teja starrer Krack.  

(ALSO READ: Vakeel Saab: Is Shruti Haasan charging a BOMB for per hour for Pawan Kalyan starrer?)

Credits :thehansindia.com

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement