Shruti Haasan has the sweetest birthday wish for 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan as she shares a throwback PHOTO

Kamal Haasan celebrates his 66th birthday on 7th November 2020. His daughter Shruti Haasan is among others who have wished him on the special occasion.

Kamal Haasan turns a year older on November 7, 2020, and wishes have been already pouring in for the megastar on social media. He began his career as a child artist back in the 60s and then went on to feature in mainstream films in the 70s. The Indian 2 star has been entertaining the audience for the longest possible time and continues doing so even now. And now, someone very special to the actor has wished him on his birthday.

Yes, we are talking about his daughter Shruti Haasan here. The actress has shared an adorable childhood picture with her dad in which she can be seen clinging on to him. She wishes him on his special day and writes, “Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years. Can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world,”

Check out the Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan will be celebrating his 66th birthday on Saturday. Moreover, the megastar’s upcoming project Indian 2 has equally left the audience excited. The movie also features Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It happens to be an action thriller that has been directed by S. Shankar and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. Indian 2 is a sequel of the 1996 movie of the same name in which the megastar in dual roles. His first look from the same is already out on social media.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next: Makers to reveal the title on THIS date

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

Share your comment ×