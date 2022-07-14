Shruti Haasan impresses fans as she performs the wall stretch trend; Watch Video

Shruti Haasan is known to be a fitness junkie and she hardly misses her workout. This time as well, the Salaar actress left everyone impressed with her latest Instagram video. She can be seen stretching against a wall. Dropping the clip, the Vakeel Sahab actress captioned the post, "Kind of." She went for black athleisure for the day.

Shruti Haasan loves to share every aspect of her daily life with her fans and not too long ago, she took to social media and talked about her struggle with PCOS. She penned a lengthy note about her struggles with the health issues, along with another workout video. After this, the netizens started showing concern about her health.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Putting an end to all these baseless speculations, Shruti Haasan shared a video on the photo-sharing app saying, "Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it does not mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind and I have realized that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive. I also got calls today asking if I am admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern."

Also Read: Rajinikanth to Suriya: South celebs who worked in films for zero remuneration due to friendship & belief