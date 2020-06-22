  1. Home
Shruti Haasan indulges in some midnight makeup experiments and the result turns out to be amazing; See PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan never fails to impress the fans with her stunning pictures that are posted on social media. Meanwhile, check out a few of her latest pictures.
Shruti Haasan simply loves posting numerous stuff on social media almost daily. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following all over the country is currently under home quarantine just like everyone else and is making sure that she makes her spare time pretty interesting by indulging in some activities. Right from sharing candid selfies to funny videos, throwback pictures, and more, Shruti has been doing it all for the past few days and her social media timeline is proof.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. As revealed by Shruti herself in the caption, she indulges in some midnight makeup experiments and dolls up to click some pictures which turn out to be simply amazing. She looks stunning and is seen wearing a black outfit. The actress also flaunts a metallic pink lip colour and matching eyeshadow as seen in the pictures.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan added another feather to her cap in 2019 after she was roped in for the international action-drama series titled Treadstone. The actress now has a couple of interesting projects coming up one of which is Krack co-starring Ravi Teja. The action thriller has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by B. Madhu. Shruti has also been roped in opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam that has been backed by S.P. Jananathan.

