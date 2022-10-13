Shruti Haasan is besotted with beau Santanu Hazarika as they get clicked at airport; VIDEO

Shruti Haasan couldn't stop smiling and looking at her man. She also rested her head on Santanu's shoulder as they posed for the cameras at the airport. While Shruti over an all-black jumpsuit and paired up with a denim jacket, Santanu opted for comfy black attire as well. The actress looked beautiful with no makeup and complemented the look with a fanny bag around her chest.

Shruti Haasan is open about her relationship with visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The couple is in a live-in relationship and never shies away to flaunt PDA to each other, be it on social media or in public places. Today happens to be another such day, Shruti and Santanu were papped at the Mumbai airport and they look lovestruck. The paparazzi clicked the couple as they held hands and twinned in their favourite colour black.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady in Prashanth Neel's Salaar along with Prabhas. This highly-awaited action entertainer is likely to hit the silver screens on the 28th of September in 2023.

Shruti Haasan is also playing the leading lady in Balakrishna's upcoming film NBK107, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Duniya Vijay will be stepping into Tollywood with this movie. He has been roped in as the antagonist in the flick. Additionally, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen doing a significant role in the film. Ace music composer S Thaman has provided the songs, and background music for NBK107. Shruti Haasan has joined sets of Chiranjeevi's forthcoming mass entertainer, Chiru154.

Speaking about her upcoming projects with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan said, "I’m really really excited to be a part of these projects because of the characters I’m playing and people I’m working with. Also, it is special because it is my third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni. I loved Prashant sir’s work in KGF and I think he really creates a special world that you get a grand feeling as an audience and actor. I’m having the best time of my life working on these films as both the characters (in Salaar and NBK107) are so different from each other."

