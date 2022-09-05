Shruti Haasan keeps it comfy yet stylish in black corset top & joggers as she poses with her swanky car; PICS

Shruti Haasan is one such actress, who has very unique fashion choices and always makes sure to stand out amid a crowd with her looks. It is well known that she has a soft corner for black and styles her look with the dark colour. Well, yet again, she has managed to keep our eyes hooked to the screen with her latest look in a stylish yet comfy black outfit, that screams fashion goals.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics in her latest black look. She looks stunning beyond words as she dressed up in a black corset top and paired up with matching jogger pants. The access complemented the dark look with peachy makeup and soft eyes. Basic things like black studs and boots rounded up her look with perfection.

Sharing the pics, Shruti Haasan captioned, "Aaja meri gaadi mein baith ja."The look not only is perfectly comfy but is simply stylish, and can be carried all day, from brunch to date night. Shruti also shows that style is above pretty dresses and crop tops.

Take a look at the pics here:

A day ago, Shruti Haasan showed her latest black look in a latex jumpsuit that is worth a billion dollars. The stunning and bold totally caught our eyes and we are awestruck by how she manages to stand out uniquely best with every look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan recently shot for a schedule in Turkey with Balakrishna for their upcoming film NBK107, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film also stars Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen doing a significant role in the film. She is now busy shooting for Chiranjeevi's forthcoming mass entertainer, Chiru154. The makers have commenced another important and lengthy schedule for the movie in Hyderabad.

Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady in Prashanth Neel's Salaar along with Prabhas. This highly-awaited action entertainer is likely to hit the silver screens on the 28th of September in 2023.