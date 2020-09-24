  1. Home
Shruti Haasan to kick start the shoot of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab in October?

The news reports state that Shruti Haasan gave her nod to essay the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film. As per news reports, Shruti will join the cast and crew for filming in the month of October.
The latest news update about the much awaited film Vakeel Saab states that the gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan will join the cast and crew for filming in the month of October. There is no official word out yet from the makers of the Pawan Kalyan starrer. But, there is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the stunner Shruti Haasan has been brought on board to essay the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the upcoming film. The news reports state that the southern beauty gave her nod to essay the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film. 

The news reports stated that the team will resume the shooting but without the lead actor. As per the news reports, Pawan Kalyan will join the team of Vakeel Saab in the month of October or November. The news reports previously stated that the cast and crew of Vakeel Saab will resume its shoot from September 23. The film Vakeel Saab is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. The film is a remake of the blockbuster film called Pink. The film Pink was also remade in Tamil language as Nerkonda Paarvai. This film had Thala Ajith in the lead. 

The Bollywood actress Vidya Balan essayed the role of Thala Ajith's wife. The latest remake of Pink, titled Vakeel Saab will see the Power Star essay the role of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan from the original film. The makers of Vakeel Saab released the first look poster of the film some time back. The lead actor of Vakeel Saab looks very dapper in his lawyer's avatar. 

Credits :tollywood net

