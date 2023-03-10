Shruti Haasan leaves fans awestruck with her latest kick-boxing video

Shruti Haasan is an integral part of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industry. Apart from acting, she is very active on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated about her day to day schedules. Be it photoshoots or workout pics or be it pictures with the love of her life Santanu Hazarika, the actress never disappoints her fans.

Haasan is one of the multi talented personalities who is not only an actor but a singer and composer as well. She is also a fitness enthusiast, who keeps posting her workout videos and pictures on her social media handles.

Recently, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle to post a video of her workout, where she seeing wearing black gym clothes and practising kick boxing. The video showcased her amazing fitness and stamina.

"Back to training after an extra long break and let’s just say it was and and always fun training with @irfankhanmma who’s patient with my stamina and weirdness ", her post read.

Shruti Haasan's personal life

Haasan is in a relationship with artist Santanu since 2020. They first met in 2018 and eventually started dating. The couple never shies away from owning their relationship and has been quite vocal about it.

Recent projects

Shruti's new releases Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya have been commercial successes. Both the films were appreciated by the audience. She will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar along with Prabhas. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film is expected to release this year.

