Shruti Haasan lights up the internet as she replies to a fan and shows her concern
Have a look at the adorable exchange between Shruti Haasan and her fan on social media.
Check out the post below:
Coming back to Salaar, this upcoming action drama has been helmed by Prashanth Neel. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also feature Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in prominent roles.
Salaar was earlier supposed to release on 14 April. However, the release got postponed due to a delay in the production work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the latest reports claim that the makers are planning to reveal the movie in the second quarter of 2023.
Originally made in Telugu, the venture will also have dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music for this much-anticipated flick has been scored by Ravi Basrur. The cinematography of the movie has been done by Bhuvan Gowda.
Additionally, Shruti Haasan will also collaborate with Megastar Chiranjeevi for the masala entertainer Mega154. Directed by KS Ravindra, this will be the actors' primary film together. The story for the flick is placed in Sri Lanka and will show Chiranjeevi in a transformed avatar.
Shruti Haasan will also share screen space with Balakrishna in the untitled film NBK107. Gopichand Malineni is directing the movie, which will have Duniya Vijay as the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also essay a crucial role in NBK107.
