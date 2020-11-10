Shruti Haasan looks chic in her black crop top & the fans are taking a note

Shruti Haasan looks gorgeous in her latest photo. The actress is seen in a black coloured crop top. Check it out.

The sultry siren Shruti Haasan shared made a classy style statement in her black coloured crop top, and hair neatly tied. The actress is nailing her look in a chic outfit. The gorgeous actress shared a photo on her Instagram story. The diva wrote 'waiting waiting waiting' in her Instagram post and the fans are surely taking a note. The southern beauty surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style sense. The stunner is known as a fashionista in the southern film industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles.

One the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film called Krack. The film will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as the lead. The makers of the upcoming drama recently announced that the film will hit the big screen on Sankranti 2021. The news reports further go on to add that the stunning actress Shruti Haasan will also feature in the much awaited drama Laabam. This film will feature Shruti Haasan alongside makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The highly anticipated film Krack will feature Ravi Teja in a tough cop's role.

Check out the post

The film's first look poster features Ravi Teja in an intense avatar. The makers also previously released the film Krack's teaser. The lead actor Ravi Teja is seen battling the villain. The news reports about Shruti Haasan also state that she will feature in the upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer called Vakeel Saab.

