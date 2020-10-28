Shruti Haasan looks enchanting in her latest PIC & the fans are simply awestruck

The stunner Shruti Haasan shared a picture on her Instagram account. The actress looks ethereal in her latest photo.

The southern diva, Shruti Haasan shared a gorgeous picture of herself on her Instagram account. The stunner looks ethereal in her latest photo. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "When shy is coming." The fans and followers of the sultry siren are delighted to see the diva's latest pictures. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming film called krack. The film is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni.

The upcoming film Krack will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as the lead. The makers of Krack recently announced that the Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer will release on the eve of Sankranthi 2021. The news reports previously stated how the makers wanted to release the film earlier on. But due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to postpone the release of the film. The makers of Krack also unveiled the film's teaser some time back.

Check out the photo

The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the film. The audience members gave the film Krack's teaser a thundering response. The fans of Ravi Teja are now looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The first look poster of Shruti Haasan was also unveiled by the makers of Krack. The actress features in a traditional attire and the fans were very impressed by her gorgeous look. The actress Shruti Haasan will also feature in the upcoming film Laabam.

