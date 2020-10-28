  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan looks enchanting in her latest PIC & the fans are simply awestruck

The stunner Shruti Haasan shared a picture on her Instagram account. The actress looks ethereal in her latest photo.
2462 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan looks enchantingShruti Haasan looks enchanting in her latest PIC & the fans are simply awestruck
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The southern diva, Shruti Haasan shared a gorgeous picture of herself on her Instagram account. The stunner looks ethereal in her latest photo. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "When shy is coming." The fans and followers of the sultry siren are delighted to see the diva's latest pictures. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming film called krack. The film is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni.

The upcoming film Krack will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as the lead. The makers of Krack recently announced that the Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer will release on the eve of Sankranthi 2021. The news reports previously stated how the makers wanted to release the film earlier on. But due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to postpone the release of the film. The makers of Krack also unveiled the film's teaser some time back.

Check out the photo

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When shy is coming

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) on

The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the film. The audience members gave the film Krack's teaser a thundering response. The fans of Ravi Teja are now looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The first look poster of Shruti Haasan was also unveiled by the makers of Krack. The actress features in a traditional attire and the fans were very impressed by her gorgeous look. The actress Shruti Haasan will also feature in the upcoming film Laabam. 

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan gives major boss lady vibes as she suits up in black; Watch VIDEO)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shruti Haasan's Instagram

You may like these
Shruti Haasan gets groovy in her latest post & the fans are simply impressed; Take a look
Fashion Face Off: Shruti Haasan or Karisma Kapoor; Who pulled off black saree with backless blouse better?
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan looks chic in her stylish outfit as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs
Shruti Haasan looks enchanting in her black outfit & bold red lips; Calls it a party of one
Shruti Haasan shares dreamy PHOTOS in her latest post; Calls them 'nonchalant selfies'
Shruti Haasan flaunts her chic style with oxblood lips in latest PHOTOS & the fans are going gaga over it

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement