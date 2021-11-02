Shruti Haasan looks festive ready as she steps out of comfort zone & dons an elegant Manish Malhotra outfit

Shruti Haasan festive look
Shruti Haasan looks festive ready as she steps out of comfort zone & dons an elegant Manish Malhotra outfit
The festive season is officially here and our favourite celebrities are seen dressing up in their best glamorous outfits. Shruti Haasan is among many celebs who is festive ready as she dons an embellished Manish Malhotra outfit. The actress has stepped out of her comfort zone this time by not wearing anything in black. Her latest look screams beauty and style.

Styled by Harmann Kaur, Shruti accessorised her look with an elegant choker and statement earrings. She completed her stunning look with open natural hair, minimal makeup and subtle lip colour. We are totally in love with Shruti's latest look that is all about keeping minimal yet elegant. 

Take a look: 

Shruti's style statement speaks volumes about her free-spirited personality and mood. Her fashion choices have always managed to turn enough heads. 

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Prabhas in Salaar. The pan-Indian film is directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel and is slated to release in all South Indian languages and Hindi on April 14, 2022. She also has a couple of web series to release soon. 

Credits: Instagram


