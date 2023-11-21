Shruti Haasan looks like a goth queen in a high-neck dress with draped bottom

Shruti Haasan established herself as a multi-talented artist in the industry. The actress recently released her latest single, Monster Machine. The song's powerful and catchy anthem has garnered praise from both fans and critics alike. The stunning music video for the song has amassed millions of views on YouTube.

The Puli movie actress frequently shares images of herself on social media, flaunting her penchant for all-black outfits. In a recent Instagram post, Shruti Haasan showcased a stylish all-black ensemble. She paired a black corset hoodie with a black cargo mini skirt and high-waisted pants. To accessorize the look, the actress added a pant chain and completed it with a pair of super sleek long boots.

The Srimanthudu actress complemented her outfit with a makeup look featuring nude pink lips and a bun hairstyle. The Instagram post also featured the Singam movie actress adorned with silver jewelry.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s Instagram post below

Shruti Haasan's recent Instagram post

The Race Gurram actress in her recent Instagram post was also seen donning an all-black look is a testament to her comfort and confidence in her style. She exudes effortless elegance and individuality in this ensemble, proving that sometimes, less is more. She captioned the Instagram post with lyrics from the song My Way by Limp Bizkit: "This time I'mma let it all come out This time I'mma stand up and shout I'mma do things my way, it's my way My way or the highway."

Check out Shruti Haasan's recent Instagram post below

Upcoming projects Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the action film Waltair Veerayya, which featured Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, also starred Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in prominent roles. It received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

The three movie actress's next cinematic endeavor is the highly anticipated Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire alongside Prabhas. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Prithviraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao, promising a cinematic treat for fans.

Additionally, she will grace the screen in the Telugu film Hi Nanna, sharing it with the talented Mrunal Thakur and Nani. The English film, The Eye, directed by Daphne Schmon, also featured Haasan alongside Mark Rowley, renowned for his role in The Last Kingdom.

