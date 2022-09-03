Shruti Haasan looks smoking hot in black latex jumpsuit as she flaunts her dance moves; WATCH

Shruti Haasan is a style icon. She has a very unique and bold sartorial choice, which totally steals attention. While it is well that the actress loves black and has an aura to rock anything and everything with that dark colour. Yet again, today she showed her latest black look in a latex jumpsuit is worth a billion dollars.

Shruti Haasan, who is an active social media user, took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, flaunting her dance moves in a smoking hot look. She is seen in a black latex jumpsuit with piggy tales and bold makeup. The actress rocked the look and completed it with black boots. The stunning and bold totally caught our eyes and we are awestruck how she manages to stand out uniquely best with every look.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan recently shot for a schedule in Turkey with Balakrishna for their upcoming film NBK107, directed by Gopichand Malineni. A photo of Shruti with Balakrishna from sets went viral on social media. Duniya Vijay will be stepping into Tollywood with this movie. He has been roped in as the antagonist in the flick. Additionally, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen doing a significant role in the film. Ace music composer S Thaman has provided the songs, and background music for NBK107.

Now, Shruti Haasan has joined sets of Chiranjeevi's forthcoming mass entertainer, Chiru154.the makers have commenced another important and lengthy schedule for the movie in Hyderabad. Ravi Teja, who is playing a crucial role, also joined the sets.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore will also essay prominent roles in the film. While Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is providing the tunes for the movie,