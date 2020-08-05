  • facebook
Shruti Haasan is lost in her thoughts as she strikes a candid pose for the camera; See PHOTO

Shruti Haasan never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, take a look at her latest picture on Instagram.
Mumbai
Shruti Haasan is lost in her thoughts as she strikes a candid pose for the camera; See PHOTO
Shruti Haasan is currently one of the most popular actresses of the South film industry. However, she has shown her acting prowess in multiple movies of Bollywood too. We cannot move forward without having mentioned her stellar performance in the international drama series Treadstone that premiered last year. The actress just keeps yearning for more in terms of grooming her talents whether it is singing or acting. Meanwhile, she is currently enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest like others.

In the midst of all this, Shruti does not forget to keep the fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. The actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she strikes a candid pose for the camera with her face resting on one of the hands. She is wearing a black t-shirt teamed up with matching pants and lets down her hair while looking on the other side. Not to forget, her makeup game is also on point.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waiting waiting ..... 

A post shared by shrutzhaasan on

On the work front, the actress has a couple of interesting projects lined up as of now. She will be teaming up with Ravi Teja for Krack. The action thriller has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by B. Madhu. That’s not all. Shruti will also be collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam that has been helmed by SP Jananathan. A few days back, her movie Yaara was released on an OTT platform and has received a humongous response from the audience.

Credits :Instagram

