Shruti Haasan makes a fashion statement with an all black outfit & a dazzling smile; See Pic

Shruti Haasan surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion statements. Check out the post.

The southern beauty Shruti Haasan shared a stunning picture on her Instagram account. The sultry siren is seen donning a stylish black coloured outfit. The actress Shruti Haasan surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion statements. Be it a red carpet or a casual outing with the friends, the diva never fails to make a lasting impression. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. Shruti Haasan is very active on her social media accounts and also keeps her fans updated and entertained.

The latest photo shared by the southern actress features her in an all black avatar. Shruti Haasan is seen flaunting her dazzling smile in her latest pictures. On the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming action thriller called Krack. The film will feature southern star Ravi Teja. The news reports state that the Mass Maharaja will be essaying the role of a police officer. The first look poster of the Ravi Teja starrer was unveiled by the makers some time back. The fans and followers of Ravi Teja gave the first look of Krack a thundering response on social media.

Check out the post

The upcoming film Krack is helmed by ace director Gopichnad Malineni. The film will feature Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The stunner's first look was also released by the makers some time back, and it featured Shruti in a traditional saree look.

