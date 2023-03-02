Shruti Haasan makes her fans go 'wow' with her hot dance moves; Watch the video

Shruti Haasan is one of the renowned actresses who has been part of the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industry for more than a decade. The actress is a multi-talented personality as she is a playback singer as well as a composer and has composed many songs in her father actor Kamal Haasan's movies.

Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram account where she is seen grooving to a song and flaunting her perfectly shaped abs. Her fans went crazy and showered the posts with comments and likes. "BTS :jack_o_lantern:" read the post.





About Shruti Haasan

Shruti started her career by making her acting debut in 2000 as a child artist in Hey Ram which was made in both Tamil and Hindi languages. Then in 2009, she made her Bollywood debut with Luck opposite Imran Khan. The movie also starred some renowned names like Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Denzongpa, and many more. Her second Bollywood movie was Madhur Bhandarkar's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji which was released in 2011.

In the same year, she made her Telugu debut Anaganaga O Dheerudu opposite Siddharth.

Shruti Haasan made her singing debut in the Hindi language film Chachi 420 in 1997 while she was still in school. She won Edison Awards for Best Introduced Music Director for the Tamil film Unnaipol Oruvan and was nominated twice for Filmfare Awards South.

About her personal life

Shruti Haasan is born to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur and she has a younger sister Akshara Haasan who made her acting debut in Shamitabh along with Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush.

Since 2020, she is in a relationship with autodidact visual artist, Santanu Hazarika.



