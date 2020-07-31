  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan on Mental Health: I have always felt that talking about it will expose my weakness

Shruti added that running and jogging keeps her physically fit, but the main reason for her to not skip running is to be fit mentally too.
19204 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan on Mental Health: I have always felt that talking about it will expose my weaknessShruti Haasan on Mental Health: I have always felt that talking about it will expose my weakness
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Of late, South actor Shruti Haasan is being spotted almost every day as she steps out of her Hyderabad home for a jog. Talking about it in an interview with The Times Of India, Shruti Haasan opened up that running reduces her anxiety. She added that it keeps her fit, but the main reason for her to not skip running is to be fit mentally too. She said that she used to think that talking about mental health would expose her weakness. However, she said she started opening up about it to spread awareness.

Shruti Haasan added that she moved to Hyderabad recently and she feels like home already. In the interview, she stated that though her apartment in Mumbai was beautiful, there was very less open space and she could not go for running. In her Hyderabad home, she has plenty of space with garden and balcony and it is reportedly convenient for her.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan on nepotism: says it's easy to get in but hard to stay

She was quoted as saying by the English daily, “I run to stay fit, yes. But it’s also a part of my mental health exercise. I suffer from anxiety and I figured that regular exercise is the one thing that keeps it in check and keeps me grounded. I’ve always felt that talking about mental health issues will expose some sort of weakness within me or tell the world that I’m not adept at dealing with life. I’m talking about it now to spread awareness about it so that we can together break the stigma around mental health".

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Shut up u nutcase..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement