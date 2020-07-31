Shruti Haasan on Mental Health: I have always felt that talking about it will expose my weakness

Shruti added that running and jogging keeps her physically fit, but the main reason for her to not skip running is to be fit mentally too.

Of late, South actor Shruti Haasan is being spotted almost every day as she steps out of her Hyderabad home for a jog. Talking about it in an interview with The Times Of India, Shruti Haasan opened up that running reduces her anxiety. She added that it keeps her fit, but the main reason for her to not skip running is to be fit mentally too. She said that she used to think that talking about mental health would expose her weakness. However, she said she started opening up about it to spread awareness.

Shruti Haasan added that she moved to Hyderabad recently and she feels like home already. In the interview, she stated that though her apartment in Mumbai was beautiful, there was very less open space and she could not go for running. In her Hyderabad home, she has plenty of space with garden and balcony and it is reportedly convenient for her.

She was quoted as saying by the English daily, “I run to stay fit, yes. But it’s also a part of my mental health exercise. I suffer from anxiety and I figured that regular exercise is the one thing that keeps it in check and keeps me grounded. I’ve always felt that talking about mental health issues will expose some sort of weakness within me or tell the world that I’m not adept at dealing with life. I’m talking about it now to spread awareness about it so that we can together break the stigma around mental health".

