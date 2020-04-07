Shruti Haasan mesmerizes us with her voice as she croons a song while in home quarantine; Watch VIDEO

Shruti Haasan has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she croons a melodious song amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. Check out the video.

Shruti Haasan has a huge fan following not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood and the reasons are quite obvious. There is not a single time when the actress has not won hearts with her stellar performances in movies. Shruti nailed another achievement last year by bagging the international action drama series titled Treadstone in which she portrays the role of an Indian origin assassin named Nira Patel. She has been highly appreciated for her role in the show.

The Laabam actress is currently in home quarantine just like the other people across the country owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. In the midst of all this, Shruti never forgets to get creative and showcase her skills on social media. For the unversed, she is an amazing singer too and has performed in international concerts. Shruti has recently shared a video in which she is seen crooning a song while playing the piano. There is no doubt that the actress does mesmerize us with her melodious voice.

Check out the video below:

Clad in a black outfit and braided hair, Shruti looks undeniably pretty in the video as she showcases her talent in front of the camera. On the work front, she will be collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam that has been helmed by SP Jananathan. Next, the actress will be seen alongside Ravi Teja in the upcoming movie, Krack. Shruti has recently appeared in a short movie, Devi directed by Priyanka Banerjee.

Credits :instagram

