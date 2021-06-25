Shruti Haasan is missing 'dressing up in traditional' as she shares Flashback Friday PIC in a saree; See HERE

Shruti Haasan shares a flashback Friday picture in Saree and says she misses dressing up in traditional wear

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actresses in Indian cinema. Be it speaking her mind out or acing any outfit stunningly, Shruti handles it with ease. The actress paved a niche for herself by working in different lingual industries. Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actors in the film industry. Shruti Haasan enjoys a huge fan base of over 14 million followers on Instagram and treats them with beautiful pictures every day. This latest pictures of Shruti have taken social media by storm.

Shruti Haasan shared a flashback picture on her Instagram handle that surely is a treat for all her fans. The actress, who has of late being in sweatpants, misses dressing up in a traditional way so she shared a flashback Friday of herself in a saree. Shruti looks very pretty in the traditional saree with a tikka and gold necklace. Sharing the flashback Friday on social media, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Hi there !!! Been ages since I wore anything traditional !! It’s been the sweatpants look for days and days and days so here’s a Friday flashback for you."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan recently appeared in a cameo role for Vakeel Saab opposite Pawan Kalyan. Vakeel Saab roared well at the box office and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Shruti is currently filming for Salaar with Prabhas in Telugu and awaiting the release of an upcoming Tamil political thriller titled Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi as the lead.

