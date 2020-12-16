Shruti Haasan is in a mood for some goofy poses and the results are stunning; See PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan has some interesting projects lined up that include Laabam, Krack and Vakeel Saab. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

Shruti Haasan loves posing for goofy pictures and what better than her social media timelines to prove the same! The South diva has made a name for herself not only in Tollywood and Kollywood but also in the Hindi film industry. There is no second doubt that she has a huge fan following, courtesy her spectacular performances in movies. In the midst of all this, she does not forget to keep the fans updated about whatever is happening in her life.

As we speak of this, Shruti has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that surely is a treat for all her fans. The best part here is that she strikes some goofy poses for the camera here and the results are, undoubtedly, amazing! The Laabam star is wearing a shimmery black top teamed up with matching pants secured with a leather belt. She also wears a funky silver choker necklace. Shruti’s perfectly contoured face and glossy lips further add to her beauty here.

Check out the pictures below:

She also adds a fun caption along with the post that reads, “Mad - moody -magic -the triple threat.” For the past few days, the actress was busy shooting for her upcoming movie Krack alongside Ravi Teja. The shoots mostly happened in places like Goa and Hyderabad. The action thriller has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Before this, the diva also completed her shoot for Laabam co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Shruti Haasan will also be seen in the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

