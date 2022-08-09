Shruti Haasan nails the black desi look as she gets clicked with Prabhas post Salaar shoot; PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan will next share screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas in the much-hyped action entertainer, Salaar. The stunner was stopped by the paparazzi today, as she stepped out after finishing the day's shoot for her next. The Welcome Back star was a sight for the sore eyes as she carried a black ethnic attire with grace.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, this project will see Prabhas in a dual role. His two looks for the film also imply that the movie will deal with two different time periods.

In an exclusive chat with us, Shruti Haasan shared her experience of working in Salaar. The Vakeel Sahab actress was quoted saying, "You know what's lovely about him is, there is so much energy around him and excitement. He is genuinely down to earth. I have seen fake humility and fake down to earthiness, and I'm like 'it is really nice you are behaving this yourself but that isn't really you.' I think we all have seen that, especially in the work environment...but the thing is, he is really down to earth and chill, which is refreshing."

She further added, "I'm sure he is aware of this, stardom and position. But he never makes you feel so and that is really very pleasant. It is wonderful to work within that energy. The whole team of Salaar, the director, and everyone on the sets has good vibe."

Additionally, Shruti Haasan will also play the heroin opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Mega 154. Directed by Bobby, the flick has already garnered a lot of attention from movie buffs.