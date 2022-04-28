Shruti Haasan nails a black dress as she steps out for a dinner date with beau Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai; Pic

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are becoming a favourite couple of the paparazzi. The lovebirds were snapped last night at the Mizu restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra after a dinner date. The Saalar star reaffirmed her love for black in a ravishing dress with a white print.

The duo recently made headlines when they traveled to Assam to attend the Bihu celebration a few weeks back. After spending some quality time with her beau, Shruti Haasan has now started work on her next, Mega154. The untitled drama has Chiranjeevi as the protagonist. Meanwhile, the actress is on board the film as the leading lady opposite the Megastar. Touted to be a mass entertainer, the movie is being made under the direction of Bobby.

Check out the pictures below:

Going by the first look from Mega154, Chiranjeevi will once again don a massy avatar for his next. The Acharya actor can be seen posing with a cigarette and lighter in his hand. The rugged look was enhanced with a fishnet string vest, Gold chains, and a bracelet.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Mega154 has Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer.

Furthermore, Shruti Haasan's lineup also includes Prabhas headlined action drama, Salaar. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is being financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Salaar was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April but has been delayed due to postponement in production work. She also has Balakrishna fronted untitled project NBK107 in the making under the direction of Gopichand Malineni.

