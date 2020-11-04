Shruti Haasan nails the fashion game with her 'my little pony’ t shirt and studded choker; See Photos

The southern beauty was seen donning a 'my little pony’ t-shirt which she paired with a studded choker. Check it out.

The sultry siren Shruti Haasan shared wonderful pictures of herself on Instagram. The stunner's t-shirt is what is catching our attention. The southern beauty was seen donning a 'my little pony’ t shirt. The actress paired her pink t-shirt with a studded choker, as she nailed her chic look. The gorgeous diva enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans and followers of Shruti Haasan are thoroughly delighted to see her latest pictures.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Krack. The film features Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The news reports state that the film is touted to be an action thriller. The makers of Krack had previously released the first look poster of the film. The fans and film audiences were very impressed. Later on, the makers also released the film's teaser. Ravi Teja will be seen as a tough cop in the upcoming action thriller.

Check out the photos

The lead actor of Krack will be seen battling it out with the villain. The film is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The film Krack's teaser is generating a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The makers of the Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer recently announced that the film will hit the big screen on Sankranti 2021.

