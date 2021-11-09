Shruti Haasan oozes oomph in a leopard print lace skirt and velvet top; SEE PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan yet again sets the temperatures soaring with her stunning look in a leopard print lace skirt and velvet top. One can see, Shruti has teamed her outfit with a leather jacket and accessorised it with layered jewellery. Soft curls, minimal makeup and filled eyebrows completed her look. Shruti added a fun element to the photos with quirky poses.

When it comes to fashion, Shruti Haasan makes sure to step out in style. She turns enough heads with her unconventional style statement. She never fails to grab attention when it comes to wearing an all-black outfit. Check out her latest look below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan goes all black in latex pants and leather jacket at the airport; Yay or Nay?

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar, co-starring Prabhas in the lead role. The Pan-India project is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.