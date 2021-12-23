Shruti Haasan opens up on Kamal Haasan’s battle with COVID 19: My dad was super safe but it still happened

As the nation is fighting the COVID 19 pandemic for almost two years now, a new variant of the deadly virus (Omicron) has emerged as a new threat. In fact, months after the second wave of COVID 19, the nation is once again witnessing a surge in the cases across the nation. Recently, Kamal Haasan was also tested positive for the deadly virus and was hospitalised immediately. While he has now recovered, his daughter Shruti Haasan has opened up on her father’s battle with COVID 19.

During her recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, Shruti stated that Kamal was tested positive for COVID 19 despite taking all the necessary safety measures. “My dad was super safe but it still happened. But he has recovered 100% and he has back to shooting. That’s wonderful news to all of us,” she added. Shruti also emphasised upon the need to get vaccinated and said, “I lost a friend to Covid. There are no particular permutations and combinations as to who can contract it but I definitely do believe that vaccination has reduced the impact of the virus”.

For the uninitiated, Kamal had tweeted about testing positive for COVID 19 on November 22 after he had returned from the USA. He wrote, “I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded”. While he was hospitalised soon after, the doctors of the SRMC hospital released a statement on December 1 stating that the legendary actor had recovered and will be fit soon.

